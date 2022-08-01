DHHR reports 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide, 5 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY): The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 1, there are currently 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Five deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,161 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old male from Harrison County, a 70-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 67-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old male from Wetzel County, and an 83-year-old male from Cabell County.

“Each loved one lost is forever remembered, and as a state, we grieve with their families, friends, and neighbors,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “COVID vaccines and booster shots are readily available statewide, and I encourage all West Virginians to receive this life-saving vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: Barbour (35), Berkeley (199), Boone (59), Braxton (10), Brooke (28), Cabell (186), Calhoun (8), Clay (7), Doddridge (8), Fayette (94), Gilmer(10), Grant (20), Greenbrier (67), Hampshire (40), Hancock (34), Hardy (35), Harrison (131), Jackson (23), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (301), Lewis (27), Lincoln (44), Logan (71), Marion (114), Marshall (61), Mason (43), McDowell (39), Mercer(147), Mineral (35), Mingo (43), Monongalia (173), Monroe(48), Morgan (29), Nicholas (72), Ohio (66), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (15), Preston (40), Putnam (97), Raleigh (217), Randolph (43), Ritchie (20), Roanne (32), Summers (21), Taylor (30), Tucker (0), Tyler (10), Upshur (43), Wayne (47), Webster (23), Wetzel (13), Wirt (13), Wood (191), Wyoming (74). to find cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary Tab, which is sortable by county.

The DHHR recommends West Virginians 6 months and older get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Individuals 5 years and older should receive a booster when due. In addition, DHHR recommends second booster shots for those age 50 and over four months or more from their first booster and younger individuals over 12 years old with severe chronic health conditions that make them moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you visit, vaccinate. wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related