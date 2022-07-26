DHHR reports 3,071 active COVID 19 cases

West Virginia (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of July 26; there are currently 3,071 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Six deaths have been reported since yesterday, with a total of 7,129 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old female from Raleigh county, a 93-year-old male from Marchall County, a 39-year-old male from Jackson County, a 71-year-old male from Mercer County, a 69-year-old female from Roane County, and an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County.

” As we honor those that we have lost, I urge all West Virginians to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus through vaccination and boosters, which will help prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (25), Berkeley (138), Boone (56), Braxton (12), Brooke (17), Cabell (186), Calhoun (8), Clay (8), Doddridge (9), Fayette (88), Gilmer (7), Grant (17), Greenbrier (58), Hampshire (17), Hancock (30), Hardy (24), Harrison (101), Jackson (40), Jefferson (52), Kanawha (309), Lewis (22), Lincoln (46), Logan (89), Marion (87), Marshall (60), Mason (49), McDowell (40), Mercer (181), Mineral (52), Mingo (56), Monongalia (162), Monroe (35), Morgan (18), Nicholas (65), Ohio (54), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (11), Preston (37), Putnam (112), Raleigh (176), Randolph (35), Ritchie (10), Roane (27), Summers (21), Taylor (29), Tucker (5), Tyler 7, Upshur (46), Wayne (41), Webster (26), Wetzel (22), Wirt (6), Wood (179), Wyoming (50). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov (http://www.coronavirus.wv.gov/) and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages six months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those five years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over four months or more from their first booster, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator (http://vaccinate.wv.gov/), a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID 19 shot making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine.aspx or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing/aspx/.

