DHHR reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises to 385

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 12, 2020, there have been 638,821 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,281 total cases and 385 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 691 594 97 18 Greenbrier 140 127 13 3 McDowell 99 76 23 0 Mercer 470 181 289 29 Monroe 169 146 23 8 Nicholas 142 91 51 3 Pocahontas 61 61 0 0 Raleigh 612 536 76 8 Summers 64 48 16 0 Wyoming 138 93 45 5

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 168 62 29

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Boone County, and a 90-year old female from Kanawha County. “As these families grieve the passing of their loved ones, we recognize their great contributions as West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join in sending our deepest condolences.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (148), Berkeley (1,246), Boone (270), Braxton (21), Brooke (137), Cabell (1020), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (53), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (173), Hardy (98), Harrison (552), Jackson (317), Jefferson (479), Kanawha (3,113), Lewis (49), Lincoln (198), Logan (687), Marion (324), Marshall (206), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (470), Mineral (187), Mingo (447), Monongalia (2,166), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (415), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (710), Raleigh (612), Randolph (323), Ritchie (19), Roane (74), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (183), Wayne (443), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (413), Wyoming (138).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Cabell, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties:

Cabell County, October 12, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Harrison County, October 12, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV

Randolph County, October 12, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Upshur County, October 12, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

And Tuesday in Barbour, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Putnam, and Taylor counties:

Barbour County, October 13, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Boone County, October 13, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone Co. Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 13, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Fayette County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Jackson County, October 13, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 S Church Street, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County, October 13, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, (use Reynolds Street entrance), 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV, (flu shots offered)

Marion County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Putnam County, October 13, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2365 Main Street, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County, October 13, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV, (flu shots offered)

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.