DHHR confirms West Virginia’s first pediatric flu death for 2022-23 Flu season

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health confirms West Virginia’s first flu-related pediatric death for the 2022-23 season.

Children under five years old, the elderly, and individuals with underlying health conditions are the most susceptible to flu and complications.

Infants six months and under are not eligible to receive the flu vaccination. The best way to protect them is to have everyone who will be in contact to receive a flu vaccination and limit the infant’s exposure to large groups of people.

People experiencing flu-like symptoms should contact their doctor immediately for treatment with a prescription antiviral drug which can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious.

Treatment with an antiviral drug is integral for hospitalized patients, people with severe flu illness, and people at high risk of serious flu complications based on age or health.



Other precautions people can take to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses include:

Staying home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding the tissue promptly

Washing hands frequently, preferably with soap and water

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/keyfacts.htm.To locate a flu vaccine near you, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.

