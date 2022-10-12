DHHR awards funding to promote integration of primary and behavioral health care

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health will award $1,678,044 over five years in federal funding.

The grant will fund the West Virginia Promoting integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program to serve adults with serious mental health illnesses that co-occur with physical health conditions, chronic diseases, or substance use disorder (SUD).

The program will offer integrated care services related to screening, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental and substance use disorders while treating co-occurring conditions.

The initiative partners with local providers, including Seneca Health Service Inc., Southern Highlands Community Behavioral Health Center, and United Summit Center.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration provided the funding, which will support services in Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, McDowell, Monongalia, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, Upshur, Webster, and Wyoming counties.

