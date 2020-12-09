DHHR awarded comprehensive opioid, stimulant, and substance abuse program grant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) was awarded $4,215,489 in grant funds by Governor Jim Justice to expand the West Virginia QLA Early Intervention Program.

“This grant will allow the state to create a comprehensive approach to effectively divert people with substance use disorder out of local jails and prisons, and move them into treatment services,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “We are grateful to Governor Justice for directing these funds to ODCP to address the ongoing opioid epidemic.”

The program, which includes Quick Response Teams (QRT), Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) and the Angel Initiative, will provide additional services to areas with the highest need: McDowell, Mercer, and Wyoming counties (as one region), and Berkeley, Cabell, Kanawha, Monongalia, Raleigh and Wood counties.

“Combining these efforts will allow for an outreach team that deals with hospital systems, legal communities and members of the public,” added Dr. Christiansen.

The grant was awarded by Governor Jim Justice with funds provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance and administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.