DHHR announces major rate increase for WV ambulance service

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Medical Services announces a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates.

The increase will provide more than 200 West Virginia ambulance providers with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year.

Effective immediately and retroactively beginning July 1 2022, West Virginia’s ambulance rate will now be at the same rate as Medicare.

Reimbursement will be the same for both governmental and private providers.

Related