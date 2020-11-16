DHHR Announces Low Income Energy Assistance Program Available

By
Tyler Barker
-

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will begin mailing applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on November 16, 2020, to those who received LIEAP this past season.

 

If determined eligible, a one-time payment will be issued to the Public Service Commission-regulated heating vendor indicated on the application. If the household heats with bulk fuel, i.e., wood, coal, or liquified petroleum gas, the payment will be mailed to the individual.

 

Individuals can return the application by U.S. Mail to their local DHHR office or complete it online at www.wvpath.org.  Applications must be returned by December 18, 2020.

 

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Federal Fiscal Year 2021 are listed below:

 

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit
1 $1931
2 $2525
3 $3119
4 $3713
5 $4307
6 $4901
7 $5495
8 $6089
9 $6683
10* $7277

 

 

*For each additional person, add $594. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

LIEAP clients may contact their local DHHR office for more information.  An online directory is available at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Services/familyassistance/Documents/DHHR.BCF.LocalOffices.pdf or by calling 304-356-4619.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR