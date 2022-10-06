DHHR announces active COVID-19 cases decrease to 986; 9 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 6, 2022; there are currently 986 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported, with a total of 7,445 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old male from Boone County, a 64-year-old male from Taylor County, an 86-year-old male from Logan County, an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 87-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Harrison County, a 92-year old female from Marion County, and an 87-year old female from Harrison County.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Through vaccination and boosters, we will continue to work toward protecting our residents from severe disease and death.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (12), Berkeley (67), Boone (13), Braxton (6), Brooke (11), Cabell (25), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Doddridge (5), Fayette (22), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (19), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (5), Harrison (45), Jackson (13), Jefferson (39), Kanawha (54), Lewis (17), Lincoln (7), Logan (19), Marion (39), Marshall (14), Mason (9), McDowell (7), Mercer (57), Mineral (17), Mingo (17), Monongalia (49), Monroe (6), Morgan (19), Nicholas (13), Ohio (16), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (7), Preston (25), Putnam (33), Raleigh (49), Randolph (13), Ritchie (4), Roane (8), Summers (8), Taylor (18), Tucker (2), Tyler (6), Upshur (11), Wayne (12), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (4), Wood (45), Wyoming (40). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look at the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Those ages 5-11 years are recommended to get an original (monovalent) booster shot when due, and those ages 12 years and older are recommended to get an Omicron booster shot (bivalent) at least two months after completing their primary series.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.

Related