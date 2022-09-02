DHHR and partners award $2 million to support recovery employment

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) and partners awarded grants totaling $2 million to nine businesses in support of employment opportunities for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD).
Partners include the Office of Governor Jim Justice, Jobs & Hope WV, Marshall Health’s CORE (Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment) program, The West Virginia Small Business Development Center, and the West Virginia Office of Economic Development.
The following businesses received $225,000 to work with Jobs & Hope and CORE to create new jobs for people in recovery, increase job development prospects through apprentice programs and skill advancement, and create a recovery-friendly workplace where individuals with SUD can succeed.
Fruits of Labor, Rainelle, WV
Seed Sower, Meadow Bridge, WV
Keep Your Faith Corporation, Charleston, WV
Hampshire County Pathways, Romney, WV
West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Charleston, WV
Greenbrier Dairy, Rainelle, WV
West Virginia Sober Living, Charleston, WV; Morgantown, WV
Mountaineer Behavioral Health, Kearneysville, WV
Charleston Property Restoration, Charleston, WV