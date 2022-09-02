DHHR and partners award $2 million to support recovery employment

By
Brandy Lawrence
-
WV DHHR awards grants totaling $2 million Photo Credit: WV Department of Health and Human Resources Twitter Page

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) and partners awarded grants totaling $2 million to nine businesses in support of employment opportunities for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD).

Partners include the Office of Governor Jim Justice, Jobs & Hope WV, Marshall Health’s CORE (Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment) program, The West Virginia Small Business Development Center, and the West Virginia Office of Economic Development.

The following businesses received $225,000 to work with Jobs & Hope and CORE to create new jobs for people in recovery, increase job development prospects through apprentice programs and skill advancement, and create a recovery-friendly workplace where individuals with SUD can succeed.

  • Fruits of Labor, Rainelle, WV

  • Seed Sower, Meadow Bridge, WV

  • Keep Your Faith Corporation, Charleston, WV

  • Hampshire County Pathways, Romney, WV

  • West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Charleston, WV

  • Greenbrier Dairy, Rainelle, WV

  • West Virginia Sober Living, Charleston, WV; Morgantown, WV

  • Mountaineer Behavioral Health, Kearneysville, WV

  • Charleston Property Restoration, Charleston, WV

 

