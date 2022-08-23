DHHR actively recruiting applicants for statewide job openings

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is actively recruiting applicants for job openings statewide. DHHR offers a variety of careers providing opportunities to work as a team and ensure resources are accessible to West Virginians.

DHHR will host several job-hiring events in the coming weeks. Email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-7816 to register for an interview.

DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health will host a three-day virtual hiring event August 23, 24, and 26.

Mildred Mitchel Bateman Hospital (Huntington) will host an interviewing event on August 25, 2022.

DHHR’s Greenbrier County office (Lewisburg) will host a job fair on September 1, 2022, from 9:00 – 3:00 p.m.

DHHR’s Mingo County office (Williamson) will host a job fair on September 14, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

DHHR’s Logan County office (Logan) will host a job fair on September 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Individuals can find additional information on DHHR hiring events or job opportunities by visiting the DHHR website at dhhr.wv.gov. Additionally, nursing incentives are available for eligible applicants at state-operated facilities. Learn more about the program by visiting the DHHR website or emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov.

