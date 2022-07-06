Developing Story: Man with gun led to police chase ending at Beckley intersection

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It was late morning when a man with a gun was seen along Robert C. Byrd Drive and the entrance to Route 19 just outside of Beckley.

The area was closed to traffic while police tried to subdue the individual. Police with their guns drawn followed the man onto the roadway.

Shots were fired and the man was seen falling to the roadway. It is unclear who fired first. The condition of the individual is not known at this time, nor have the circumstances been released as to what led up to this confrontation with police this morning.

This is a developing story and WOAY will bring you more information as it becomes available.

