Destination Downtown Oak Hill is holding a Halloween decorating contest

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Destination Downtown Oak Hill hosts a Halloween decorating contest for businesses and residences in Oak Hill.

To participate in the contest simply pickup a registration form from the New River Gorge CVB, fill it out, and then decorate your home or business. All registration forms must be returned to the Fayette County Visitor Center at 310 West Oyler Avenue in Oak Hill by 3PM on October 24th. Prizes will be rewarded to the three best businesses and houses.

“For Halloween this year, in light of social distancing, we are having a residential and a business Halloween decorating contest,” said Destination Downtown Executive Director Christa Hodges. “We are offering prizes and those applications can be picked up at the New River Gorge CVB.”

The winners will be announced on October 30th on the Destination Downtown Oak Hill Facebook page.