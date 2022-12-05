Department of Homeland Security delays REAL ID deadline to 2025

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Department of Homeland Security will delay the deadline for air travelers to have a REAL ID another two years.

The program initially set to start in May 2023, will begin on May 7, 2025.

The new identification rules require any flyer over 18 to have a REAL ID-issued driver’s license or another federally approved identification card to fly domestically.

This is the third time the deadline has been extended.

DHS first delayed the REAL ID deadline a year from October 1, 2020, to October 1, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department then extended another 19 months to May 3, 2023.

