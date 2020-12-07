December 7th marks the 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – December 7th marks the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

On Sunday morning, December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the neutral United States at Naval Station Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii, killing 2,403 Americans and injuring 1,178 others.

“It is a big deal for the state and the kids to remember and know the sacrifices veterans have made over the years, throughout any of the wars,” Volunteer Gary Parker said.

If you would like to learn more about the attack on Pearl Labor, you can book a tour with the Raleigh County Veterans Museum.