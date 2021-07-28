Back to school raffle coming to Crossroads Mall this weekend

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A back to school promotion is coming to Crossroads Mall this weekend.

From July 30-Aug. 1, any purchase made within the three day event will qualify for a drawing toward the prizes. It has been confirmed that there are over $4,000 worth in prizes, as close to each store in the mall has donated for the promotion.

Owner of Southern Connection Samantha Bradford said, “We’re giving back to them because they’re what keeps us in business. I know a lot of the stores are giving away a lot of things. We’re giving away $250 worth of gift certificates.”

Winners will be announced daily on the Crossroads Facebook page.

Related