BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Multiple crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Beckley.

Raleigh County dispatchers were alerted of the fire at 216 Clyde Street around 2:00 a.m. Friday.

The Beckley Fire Department, Jan Care and Red Cross all responded to the scene.

Dispatchers say the caller was inside the structure and was advised to move to safety.

Crews are still on scene, but there are no confirmed injuries at this time.

