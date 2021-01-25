Creek bank filled with rocks leaves Minden residents concerned of flooding

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – A community in Minden is worried that heavy rain could threaten homes because of a water drainage issue.

Back in June of 2020, the Town of Minden was flooded and residents’ homes were severely damaged. Debris wasn’t the only thing the flood left behind. The flood wiped out a drainage ditch in Upper Minden and washed large rocks from the Shaffer Equipment site into the town’s main creek bank.

“We’ve been trying to reach out to people and try to get something done here, but we get the same old run around,” Minden resident Jerrell Thomas.

Minden native Jerrell Thomas says residents are just now recovering from the damage caused by last year’s flood. The community’s main concern is that the rock pile up in the middle of the creek bank will cause another flood, but this time even quicker than before.

“They can come down here and get the rocks and take it, maybe just sore up the banks and get it out of the middle of the creek would help matters out a lot,” he said.

Thomas says he has been in contact with the state and hasn’t received any answers on whether the issue will be taken care of.

“We’re on the MPL list but it hasn’t meant anything to us down here in Minden. The government on all three levels: the city, state and federal has done nothing but failed the Minden people down here, it’s sad,” he said.

Last year’s flood occurred on June 14, 2020 and damaged over a dozen homes.