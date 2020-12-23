Cpt. Tommy Blankenship given first Sheriff C.S. Parker Distinction Award

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff Department presented the first annual Sheriff C.S. Parker Distinction Award.

The award is given in honor of the late sheriff C.S. Parker who served with the department for forty-five years. The award is given to officers who demonstrate the attributes of Sheriff Parker’s philosophy: “You can never advance in life without giving all you have and working hard every day. Remember that everyone is someone’s mother, father, sister, or brother and that everybody should be treated equally.” Captain Tommy Blankenship was given this award for always going above and beyond for the department and the community.

“It feels good to be given this award it’s definitely something I didn’t expect,” said Cpt. Tommy Blankenship of the Wyoming County Sheriff Department. “Sheriff Parker was a great man, I worked for him for many years. It’s a great honor to be the first one to receive this award.”

Congratulations to Captain Blankenship on this well-deserved award.