COVID vaccines temporarily stopped at Mercer County Health Dept.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say coronavirus vaccines have been temporarily stopped at the Mercer County Health Department due to quality assurance issues.

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the Mercer County Health Department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than the recommended half doses, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

Full doses of the booster should not cause any problems, Justice said.

“We are going to get this situation cleaned up at the health department,” Justice said.

Amjad said the issue has occurred in other counties and a team will go to Mercer County next week to make sure the vaccines are given appropriately.

Although the vaccine isn’t available at the health department, officials said it’s available in other places including local pharmacies.

