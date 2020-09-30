Courthouse temporarily closed to limit COVID-19 spread

Kassie Simmons
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Courthouse is closed to the public due to pandemic concerns.

Officials say the move is precautionary. Employees are still working in the building to ensure operations move smoothly. Those wanting to vote early can still do so, but the county is limiting those allowed inside at a time to prevent coronavirus spread.

“We’re about a month away from elections and you know, we absolutely don’t want people in the courthouse with the virus,” said county commission president Jason Mullins. “We’re still going to be doing early voting. We’re still going to be doing all of the day-to-day functions at the courthouse we normally have. Our people will still be there every day.”

If you have business to do with the courthouse, call 304-732-8000. The closure is expected to last until Election Day when officials will then reevaluate.

