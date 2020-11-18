Courthouse further limiting public access with COVID numbers increasing

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Wyoming County Courthouse is continuing to limit public access inside of the building.

The goal remains to keep the public as safe as possible while allowing county offices to continue to perform their duties. Departments will still be working in the courthouse and can be reached by phone.

“Every office here at the Wyoming County Courthouse is operational trying to help the citizens in the best way possible,” said Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane. “If anybody needs anything, call whatever office they need, whatever department they need. I think they’ll get the kind of assistance that they always have.”

For more information, contact the Wyoming County Courthouse at 304-732-8000.