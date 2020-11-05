Coping with election-related stress and anxiety

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – As the days tick by, you may start to feel stressed or anxious about the undecided presidential election.

“I wonder if we really could trust it if we knew within a week,” said Ohio voter Britain Meyers. “I’m inclined to think that at least a week to maybe even 10 days are going to be necessary to know for sure.”

As of Thursday evening, the Associated Press still hasn’t called five states, including Pennsylvania and Nevada.

“You have to try to think of other things,” said voter Brian Jolly. “There are good things happening and good thoughts. You just have to think of those things.”

Life Strategies Counseling says it’s important to not let the stress and anxiety get to you.

“It can cause blood pressure problems,” said clinical director William Catus. “It could cause… irritability, sleep disturbance and isolation and distraction.”

To combat the effects, it’s best to get out of the house. You should also avoid situations that could make it worse.

“I think that a lot of things you should watch for include anger and your attitude,” said Catus. “If you feel yourself getting irritable, then pull yourself away from whatever it is or whatever triggers you.”

When it comes to finding out the results, be prepared to feel a lot of emotions.

“Social sorting is when your identity as well as your ideology about a political party causes distraction and causes you to be upset with others and their opinion,” said Catus.

If you know someone who may be struggling with learning the results, it’s best to check in with them.

“I wouldn’t even call them,” said Catus. “I would actually go by and check on them to make sure that they are okay.”

Some states have said their results may not be available until tomorrow or even next week.