CONSOL Energy’s Cares Foundation continues donating to organizations within Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – CONSOL Energy’s Cares Foundation recently announced that it would be awarding $15,000 worth of grants to communities in Wyoming County.

The CONSOL Cares Foundation started in 2019 to allow CONSOL Energy to get more involved in communities where its employees and operations exist. This is the second straight year that Cares Foundation is donating grants in Wyoming County. Its first donation today was to Cook’s Memorial Baptist Church.

“We were fortunate to be able to come down today and give a donation to the Cook’s Memorial Baptist Church food pantry,” said HR Administrative Coordinator Patra Buchanan. “The donation comes through our CONSOL Cares foundation.”

The second donation awarded Monday was to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department in the amount of $2,500. That money will go towards the department’s canine unit.

“It’s going to be a great help because with them kind of units, there’s always an expense,” said Wyoming County Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison. “We’re trying to take as much expense off of the county as we can. These donations are very helpful in seeing that we have a good and updated canine unit.”

The Cares Foundation selects the recipients of the grants from a pool of applicants. The Foundation has already awarded three grants before Monday, with several more still on the list.

“We get applications for the donations through the CONSOL Cares Foundation,” Buchanan said. “People apply to receive the grants and then we’re able to get them out. Usually once a year. We did the Wyoming County Youth Camp last week and the Mullens Police Department. Also the Wyoming County Toy Fund.”

To apply for grants through the CONSOL Cares Foundation, visit www.coalenergy.submittable.com.