Congresswoman Miller visits West Virginia State University

Institute, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) visited West Virginia State University (WVSU) today to meet with President Ericke Cage for a tour of the campus. Founded in 1891 as a Historically Black College/University (HBCU), WVSU has an enrollment of over 3,500 students. During her tour, Congresswoman Miller learned more about WVSU’s agriculture and nursing programs.

“My visit made clear that WVSU is doing outstanding work to prepare students for their next steps while also cultivating a positive learning environment based on the University’s diverse history and rich culture,” said Miller after the tour.” Under President Cage’s leadership, I am confident that WVSU will continue to educate and empower our next generation of leaders.”

