Congresswoman Miller tours downtown Princeton to discuss economic recovery

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller, who represents West Virginia’s third congressional district, makes a visit to the City of Princeton to tour the area and speak with officials on COVID-19 recovery.

She was also there to discuss economic development, and made a stop at the Renaissance Theater in the Grassroots District. Since being owned by local non-profit Community Connections, the theater has gone under major renovations.

Miller got an up-close look at the project and the development in the downtown area.

“What has gone on for so many years, and to see it revitalized and see positive steps, it makes a difference,” Miller said. “It makes people feel very positive about the downtown area.”

The Renaissance Theater has been a part of downtown Princeton for decades, but has gone unused for many years. And despite the progress made on renewing the interior, funding is still needed to continue the project.

Development Director Carin Prescott with Community Connections says once they secure funding, it’s just a matter of time until the theater can be used once again.

“Once we know where we’re going with the renovation process and our timeline, we’ll be reaching out to the community to say we really want your support so we can bring you this wonderful venue to enjoy with your families,” Prescott said.

Later in her visit Miller sat down with city leaders to discuss COVID-19 and economic recovery efforts and hear about the progress being made there. She says downtown Princeton has made huge leaps in recovery in recent years and is glad to see the progress.

“To see the amount of traffic that’s coming downtown, and to see the stores I’ve been able to see the stores I’ve gone through today, it just makes you very happy to see people moving forward.”

