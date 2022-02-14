Congresswoman Miller sponsors bill to bar transgender students from participating in women’s sports

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announces her co-sponsorship of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

The bill makes it a violation of federal law for a recipient of federal funds who operates, sponsors or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.

The bill specifies that sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.

Friday evening, Congresswoman Miller attended a Princeton High School versus Greenbrier East High School, coached by Governor Jim Justice, girls basketball game in Princeton, West Virginia.

“I was happy to cheer on both of these southern West Virginia teams during tonight’s game,” said Congresswoman Miller. “Sports can teach athletes the values of teamwork, perseverance, and confidence. Friday night’s game showed how important it is for girls to have an equal chance to compete and learn these invaluable lessons. I am pleased to join my colleagues to protect athletic opportunities for girls in West Virginia and across the country.”

