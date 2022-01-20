Congresswoman Miller describes Biden’s first year as a “failure”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – On President Biden’s one year anniversary, Congresswoman Carol Miller has stated she believes his term has thus far been a failure.

Miller released a statement citing multiple issues with the Biden administration, including problems with his response to COVID-19, immigration and the supply chain.

Here is the full statement from Congresswoman Miller:

“President Biden’s first year in office can be defined by one word: failure. Inflation is at a 40-year high. 1.7 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border. Over a dozen major U.S. cities hit record high homicide rates. COVID is surging, with many Americans struggling to find tests and many schools still closed. Our energy independence is being handed to Russia. Our supply chain is faltering. Our national security is in jeopardy.



“West Virginians are facing crisis after crisis caused by President Biden’s failed leadership and radical agenda. As we reflect on the past year, it’s clearer than ever that Americans need real leadership and solutions to the everyday problems they face. Unfortunately, President Biden has fallen short of those needs.



“I’ve led efforts to support our small businesses, get people back to work, protect our energy independence, and stand up against vaccine mandates – Things that can, and should, be priorities for all of those who claim to want to improve our nation. As we head into year two of the Biden Administration, I will continue to push back against his out-of-touch policies.”

