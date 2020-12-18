Congresswoman Miller announces investment in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Miller (R-WV) today announced an Economic Development Administration Investment worth $70,000 in Nicholas County. The investment will be used to implement a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the Region IV Planning and Development Council that serves Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Webster Counties.

“Thank you to the Economic Development Administration for this crucial investment in rural America,” said Congresswoman Miller. “This funding will support our existing businesses, create new jobs, and strengthen the region. As we work to revitalize West Virginia’s economy, this funding is a welcomed step closer to reaching our goal.”

The CEDS will bring together public and private partnerships to make an economic development plan. The investment covers half of the project cost bringing the project total to $140,000.