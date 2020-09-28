Congresswoman Miller announces $2.8 million to repair roads after flooding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today three grants from the Department of Transportation, worth $2,803,771, to repair federal roads damaged from flooding throughout West Virginia. Full details of each grant are below.

“Our roadways carry West Virginia’s people and products throughout our communities and our country,” said Congresswoman Miller. “We must repair our highways after disastrous flooding in order to stay connected and strengthen our economy. I am committed to reinvesting in our infrastructure and modernizing our facilities to revitalize our state as we move into further into the 21st century.

Full Details:

Amount Recipient Description $356,655.00 U.S. Forest Service Project August 2018 Flooding Relief $184,228.00 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Project June 30, 2019 Flooding Relief $2,262,888.00 U.S. Forest Service Project June 30, 2019 Flooding Relief