Congresswoman Carol Miller visits West Virginia Hive

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Wednesday morning Congresswoman Carol Miller visited the West Virginia Hive in Beckley.

The purpose of the visit was for Congresswoman Miller to get a tour of the Hive and see what they are doing to help small businesses and entrepreneurs. Congresswoman Miller says she enjoyed seeing all of the spaces the Hive has for people to meet and even get their hands dirty. She also said she is excited to see people using the space to understand business practices.

“They are teaching them at a very young age what it takes and what you need to do,” said Congresswoman (R-WV) Carol Miller. “Be it a lemonade stand, or somebody that’s making cookies, or somebody that’s developed a certain thing because they work with clay and they’re artistic. It gives the children the opportunity to understand that they can take their ideas and move forward.”

Hive Director Judy Moore says they were excited to have Congresswoman Miller at the Hive to see the business hub.