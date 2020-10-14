Congresswoman Carol Miller visits AmeriGas facility

CALDWELL, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller visited the AmeriGas facility in Caldwell Wednesday afternoon.

The purpose of the visit was for Congresswoman Miller to get a tour of the facility and learn about the operations. The Caldwell facility provides propane to 13,000 people in the area and serves as a source of affordable energy. Congresswoman Miller is a big advocate for affordable energy and has worked to pass legislation to make energy more affordable for low income families.

“It is a lower income energy, housing type of legislation,” said Congresswoman (R-WV) Carol Miller. ” It went through appropriations, I’ve supported it, and it’s in the Cares Act as well. I’m sort of an all of the above person whatever we can use that is the most economical to help our people heat their homes is what I’m for.”

Congresswoman Miller also said that she was glad to learn more about what is going on in her district.