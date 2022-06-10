Concord WBB announces 2022 recruiting class, including PikeView’s Hannah Perdue

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord women’s basketball has become quite the program; they have had three 20-win seasons over the past four years. Head Coach Tesla Southcott has announced the team’s recruiting class for the 2022 school year.

Nine players are making their way to Athens. Among them is one very familiar face to our area.

PikeView’s Hannah Perdue will join the Lady Lions next season. The senior guard averaged 20 points per game this year and led the Lady Panthers to the Class AAA state semifinals. She was named to the All-State First Team and is our reigning WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Southcott says she is excited for Perdue to be part of the program because she brings a great court awareness and high basketball IQ.

