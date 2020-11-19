Concord University’s Veterans Program receives donation of computer equipment

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Student veterans and active duty military personnel attending Concord University will benefit from a recent donation of computer equipment to the Office of Veteran Services. Community Connections of Princeton has donated the equipment to be used by students in Concord’s Veterans Lounge.

“Our overall goal is to provide every veteran with the opportunity to earn a degree in higher education,” stated Dr. George Williams, Veteran Advocate. “Our Veterans Lounge is integral to that mission. We provide a safe place where veterans and their families can work and socialize with other veterans.”

The lounge is located in the Rahall Technology Center on Concord’s Athens campus.

“One of the biggest struggles we have faced during this pandemic has been trying to keep our veterans connected to the new online learning environment,” Williams said.

The new equipment is being used to upgrade existing work stations in the lounge, allowing them to better facilitate online learning for the students. I-pads that may be checked out by the students, will also enhance their ability to study and attend class virtually.

Williams expressed his appreciation to Community Connections for providing the technology to help Concord’s student veterans and active duty students achieve their academic goals.

President Kendra Boggess shared her gratitude as well. “Concord University is dedicated to providing veterans with specialized support throughout their college careers, and thanks to community contributions such as these, our veterans will have more resources to help them finish their degrees,” she said.

Liz McKinney-Brooks, Community Connections Coalition Engagement Specialist, delivered the equipment to the Veterans Lounge on Monday, Nov. 9. Included in the donation are several I-pads with keyboards and covers, web cams, computer monitors, a printer and phone charging stations.

She also brought printed literature on topics such as opioid abuse prevention and suicide prevention to be made available to the veterans and service members who visit the lounge.

“Due to the growing problem of substance use and increase in suicide rates among veterans we wanted to support them and provide materials with resources,” McKinney-Brooks said.

Services dealing with substance use around prescription opioids and suicide prevention are provided through the State Opioid Response Grant, she said.

“Community Connections is the primary prevention for Region 6. This includes 11 counties in southern West Virginia,” she explained. “Mercer County and its bordering counties are included in that region.”

For more information about the Concord University Veterans Office, please contact Dr. George Williams at 304-384-6300 or gwilliams@concord.edu or visit https://www.concord.edu/Student-Life/Veterans.aspx