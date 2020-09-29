Concord University to perform a play entirely on Zoom

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Concord University Theatre Department is putting on a play that is done completely from Zoom.

The play is called Tragedians Anonymous, Shakespeare’s Tragic Characters in Therapy…Virtually. The play showcases characters from famous Shakespeare tragedies, such as Romeo and Juliet, as they struggle to cope with job loss during the pandemic. The play was designed to be performed on the meeting platform Zoom and does include precautionary measures to prevent “zoom bombers” from interfering with the play.

“The webinar platform that were using really prevents that from happening,” said Concord University Theatre Instructor Karen Vuranch. “What will happen is that you as an audience member can come to the zoom room watch the show, but you will not be seen and you will not be herd. You absolutely will just watch the show.”16s

The play will be held on October 9th and 10th at 7PM. To join the zoom meeting us the ID 923 2892 2540 or you can view the play live from the Concord University Theatre Department Facebook page.