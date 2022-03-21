Concord University to host Spring Preview Day and other recruitment opportunities

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University is getting busy recruiting new students to campus this spring.

The Office of Admissions will host their Spring Preview Day Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m.-noon on the Athens campus. Check-in for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the student center.

It’s a chance for high school students to meet the Concord community, learn about the admission process and programs the school offers and take a tour around the campus.

“Really it’s a chance to talk, we’re going to have an alumni speaker here to talk about her experience at Concord, try to give people a little bit of thought about it being a step towards a career, your next graduate school, whatever the case may be,” says Interim VP and Chief Enrollment Officer at Concord William Allen.

“It’s not too soon to start thinking about some of the pathways.”

Concord will also host other recruitment opportunities later on in the spring.

You can visit the admissions page on Concord’s website for more information about the preview day and other upcoming recruitment events the school will offer.

