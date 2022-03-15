Concord University to host a St. Patrick’s Day-themed murder mystery dinner theater

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – A murder mystery dinner theater is coming to Concord University.

On Saturday, March 19 the Concord University Foundation and the school’s theater department invite the public to come out and help them celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while solving a mysterious murder in the Murphy family.

The proceeds for the event are going to the Foundation’s Seat For U Theater Renovation Project which is expected to launch this summer. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. in the main theater of the Alexander Fine Arts Center on Concord’s campus.

“The theme is an Irish theme, so we are going to have some Irish food, we will be talking with an Irish accent every now and then, you know, and we may be singing an Irish song or two,” says Concord’s theater instructor, Karen Vuranch. “It’s kind of a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, a way to get together.”

Tickets for the event are $50 per person and must be purchased by

You can buy your tickets by visiting this link from Concord’s website or by calling (304)384-6311.

