Concord University to celebrate 150th anniversary

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University is celebrating 150 years with a week of special events.

In late Feb, the local university is planning to commemorate their anniversary with events open to the public.

The university’s Vice President of Advancement Sarah Turner says anyone who feels a connection to the campus is welcome to attend.

“We’re really excited to celebrate this huge milestone,” Turner said. “Our official founding day is Feb 28. So what we’re planning is a week’s worth of activities leading up to Monday the 28th.

The events kick off on Feb 21 with a meeting featuring a commemorative book released for the University’s 150th anniversary.

