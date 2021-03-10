Concord University starting the Little Women Project this spring

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – This spring Concord University is celebrating the novel Little Women in their Little Women Project.

The project will be celebrating the novel by Louisa May Alcott with a series of virtual presentations and performances. The performances will focus on the impact Alcott had in history for being a strong independent woman during the Civil War.

“To me, as a young woman, Little Women was a really a real revelation,” said Theatre Director and Instructor Karen Vuranch. “Because it was about a woman who chose to be independent in a time when many women were not independent. The character Jo, who does reflect Louisa May Alcott from her life was strong, funny, independent, and a good writer and as a young woman I respected those characteristics and loved the book for that.”

The first presentation on March 18th and will discuss the role of the Civil War in West Virginia history, followed by a performance of the play Little Women on March 26th and 27th at 7 PM and March 28th at 2 PM. Then on April 8th a living history performance of Alcott’s life and finally on April 15th will be a discussion on the importance of Louisa May Alcott in today’s society.

All performances will be held on zoom using the ID 923 2892 2540 starting at 7 PM unless otherwise noted.

Additionally, Concord University will also provide lesson materials to middle and high school teachers to teach the Civil War in West Virginia, the Suffragette Movement, and Louisa May Alcott. To get the materials email Karen Vuranch at kvuranch@concord.edu.