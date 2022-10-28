Concord University signs MOU with WVU to create pathway to graduate school

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University’s Department of Fine Arts and the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University partner up to provide a pathway for undergraduate students to get a head start on their graduate degrees.

Students can complete an introductory course while completing their senior year in their undergraduate program with automatic admission to the WVU Marketing Communications Program of their choice.

Students will receive an application waiver fee and the opportunity to take an additional elective course as part of the more extensive graduate curriculum to earn their master’s degree from WVU.

The Reed College of Media offers three online graduate degree options: Master of Science in Data Marketing Communications, Master of Science in Digital Marketing Communications, and Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Reed College of Media will also provide five scholarship seats for Concord University students to waive the cost of the introductory course.

