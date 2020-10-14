Concord University hosts another virtual play

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Concord University Theatre Department is hosting another zoom play that is directed by students.

The play is called You are Virtually Driving Me Crazy and consists of four stories each about the problems in driver’s education. Each story is directed by a student in the Fundamentals of Directing course at the university. The students say that one of the biggest challenges with a zoom play is the restraints on the number of gestures the actors can use.

“Usually on stage, you’re so worried about position and full body whereas virtual, as you can see, we’re kind of stuck in this little box here,” said Concord University Student Director Trevor Darago. “If you want any gestures with zoom it’s very difficult to look this way and talk to a character because you never know whose box is going to be besides who’s.”

The play will be held on October 21st and 22nd at 7 PM on Zoom. To join use the zoom number 923-2892-2540.