Concord University honors Veterans Friday

ATHENS, WV – Concord University is honoring Veterans with a special program on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Veterans Day salute will begin at 10 a.m. in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point on the Athens campus.

Baylee McKinney, a member of the West Virginia Air National Guard, is serving as the keynote speaker. A native of Appalachia, McKinney is a recent graduate of Concord’s Psychology program. He was a McNair Scholar while studying at Concord.

The program is open to Concord students, faculty and staff, along with the general public, at no charge. All Veterans in the community are invited to attend.

Concord has a long, rich tradition of supporting Veterans and members of the military. The University recently received a sizable grant from the U.S. Department of Education to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success.

The event on Nov. 12 is being sponsored by Concord’s Office of Veteran Services and CU Veterans Upward Bound.

