Concord University holding virtual career fair

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University is hosting a virtual career fair for students, alumni, and the public.

The virtual career fair will be held on Wednesday February 10th from 10 AM to 4 PM. The career fair will contain national and regional employers as well as graduate schools. Career Services Director Phillip Lewis says a virtual career fair is similar to a giant zoom meeting.

“It’s basically like a giant zoom meeting and so folks can choose which employer they want to talk to,” said Career Services Director Phillip Lewis. “We’ll have different time lines that people will be available and when they register they can look at that and figure out who they want to speak with and who they might be interested in getting more information from.”

For those wanting to participate you can register on Concord University website or at www.careereco.com/events/interstate.