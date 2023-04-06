Concord University earns $4.7 million to provide school based mental health services

Athens, WV (WOAY) – The U.S. Department of Education Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program has awarded a grant totaling more than $4.7 million over five years to Concord University’s social work program.

The funding will support the expansion of mental health providers in West Virginia’s public school systems by establishing a CU in Schools program.

Over the five-year grant period, CU in Schools will place 40 students from its Masters in Social Work (MSW) in high-need local education agencies statewide to complete their advanced-year field placements.

The program will pay tuition and stipend for all CU in Schools participants.

CU in Schools will also pay a stipend towards the student’s first year in employment in the school system to incentivize education agencies that employ program participants who meet all requirements.

Related