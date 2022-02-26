Concord University celebrating 150 years through Founder’s Day event

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Founded in 1872, Concord University is turning 150 years old on Monday, February 28.

To celebrate, the school will be host to its Founder’s Day event. The focus of the ceremony will reflect back on the past and look ahead to the future.

“Really I think for all of us this will be about kind of immersing ourselves into the history more, looking back at some of the old pictures, hearing some of the old stories, and thinking about what the founders of Concord really did to put this school here and to make sure that it started as a very small little teacher’s college and how it has grown and evolved over the last 150 years,” says Vice President of Advancement, Sarah Turner.

The event will include video greetings from West Virginia’s United States representatives, a greeting and proclamation from Governor Jim Justice’s office, and special remarks from Concord’s President Kendra Boggess. A birthday cake will follow the ceremony.

Turner feels confident of the school’s success in taking on another 150 years.

“It’s just a really exciting time, and we know we have a really good education that we offer here, we’ve got thousands upon thousands of graduates that are out there doing great things and proving how good a Concord education is, and so we’re excited to see where that goes and where it takes us in the future.”

Concord has been hosting events leading up to the special day all week. The annual President’s Ball Saturday evening will be the last major event before Monday’s presentation.

The Founder’s Day event will begin at 3 p.m. on Monday in the Fine Art’s main auditorium on Concord’s campus. Parking will be available in the lot in front of the Fine Art’s building.

