Concord Men’s Golf Team releases fall schedule

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Concord Men’s Golf Team has announced their schedule for the fall season.

The Mountain Lions are set to compete in five tournaments, including four new ones for them.

The season gets underway Sept. 12-13 at the Charleston Invite. The team then heads to Erie, PA for the Mercyhurst Invite Sept. 16-17 and the Gannon’s Howard Elwell Fall Classic Sept. 18-19. The Mountain Lions will compete in the West Liberty Invite Sept. 26-27.

Oct. 3-5 is the Mountain East Conference Championship in Warren, OH. This is the third straight season the MEC Championship will be at Avalon Lakes Golf & Country Club.

