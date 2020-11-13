Concerts canceled, sports postponed under new executive order

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The governor issues orders to cancel several extracurricular activities.

Concert band festivals are canceled through the end of the year and all band festivals are canceled through next spring. The governor says this comes after a recommendation from the bandmaster to the board of education and his office.

As for sports, winter athletes will have to wait to play.

“We are moving all of our winter sports and we are not going to conduct any of our winter sports,” said Justice. “That’s basketball, swimming, wrestling and cheerleading will all be postponed until January 11.”

Fall sports will finish the season while travel sports must also follow the guidelines and push the start of the winter sports season back until January 11.