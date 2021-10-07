Community Walk for suicide scheduled for Saturday in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is offering you the chance to raise awareness for its cause.

The foundation is hosting a Community Walk in Princeton this Saturday, Oct. 9, in honor of suicide prevention. The walk will be through Princeton City Park and the foundation is looking to build local support for its work in suicide prevention.

“We’re limited on how many walks we can have,” said American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia Chair Cindy Stagg. “We require local support, a local chair. So, if we don’t have one in our county or anywhere near, this would be the closest one. So the Princeton walk serves that whole Southern West Virginia area right now.”

Registration will begin at noon and the walk will begin at 2, with all activities finished around 4 p.m.

