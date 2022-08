Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Community Restoration Worship Center is hosting a back-to-school giveaway on Saturday, August 13, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm to help prepare students for the upcoming school year. The Worship Center will give away school supplies to students and offer visitors free blood pressure checks.

The event will be hosted at the Worship Center at 101 Lincoln Street in Oak Hill. For more information contact The Community Restoration Worship Center at (304)465-7036.

