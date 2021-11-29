Community meetings for the Fayette County Comprehensive Plan nearing the end

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – From public services, to infrastructure, to natural resources, and everything else in between, the Fayette County Commission is working on the county’s new Comprehensive Plan that comes around every 10 years, and they are looking for community feedback on ways to improve these areas.

“One thing that we’re going to do with this plan that hasn’t been done in the past is that, every two years we are going to take a look at this plan to make sure we’re still in line with what the citizens wanted to happen,” says Fayette County Commissioner, John Brenemen.

The work on the plan as well as collecting community feedback has been ongoing for 3 months now, and the process is soon nearing the end, with having just a few more meetings left around the county.

And whether in person or online, people are encouraged to attend to give input on changes they want to see happen.

“Elected leadership, municipal leaders, community leaders can look at this document as a baseline document that helps us figure out what the citizens want to see in their communities,” says Gabriel Pena, Fayette County Resource Coordinator.

And it’s important that people give their feedback so the commission has the voice of the community to help make the changes.

“The more citizens that we have that will give us input, the better off that we’re going to be, the more variety of answers that we will have,” adds Brenemen. “Your input is very, very valuable to the county itself.”

This is the last week the commission will be holding meetings for the Comprehensive Plan.

The remaining meetings will be held Tuesday, November 30 at the Midland Trail Community Center and Oak Hill City Hall at 6 p.m., and on Thursday, December 2 at the Mt. Hope Fire Department at 6:30 p.m.

If you miss your chance to attend in person you can give your feedback on the Fayette County Commission’s web page.

